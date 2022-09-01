American defender John Brooks signs with Portugal's Benfica

American defender John Brooks signed a one-year contract with the Portuguese club Benfica on Thursday.
Brooks played for Hertha Berlin (2012-17) and Wolfsburg from 2017-22. He scored a tiebreaking goal in the 86th minute against Ghana in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup and has three goals in 45 international appearances.
He becomes the 11th American on a Champions League team this season after Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), James Sands and Malik Tillman (Glasgow Rangers), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Glasgow Celtic), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge) and Josh Cohen (Maccabi Haifa).
