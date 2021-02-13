He was on the 2014 U.S. World Cup roster and has scored four goals in 19 international appearances. Johannsson played for the U.S. in 2015. While he was called into U.S. training camp for a 2018 match against Paraguay, he got hurt and withdrew.
Johannsson has played for Iceland’s Fjölnir (2008-10), Denmark’s Aarhus (2010-13), the Netherlands’ AZ Alkmaar (2013-15), Germany’s Werder Bremen (2015-19) and Sweden’s Hammarby (2019-20).
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.