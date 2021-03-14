Gooch, who was born in Santa Cruz, California, signed with the Sunderland youth setup in 2012 and finally he has a trophy to celebrate.
A moment of quality proved decisive in the 57th minute when Aiden McGeady split the Tranmere defense with an incisive pass, setting up Gooch who advanced and coolly lifted the ball over goalkeeper Scott Davies.
Sunderland ended Salford’s 24-hour reign as EFL Trophy winners, since last season’s delayed final was played the day before this season’s showpiece.
