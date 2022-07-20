American forward Nicholas Gioacchini joins Orlando in MLS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forward Nicholas Gioacchini was acquired by Major League Soccer’s Orlando from Caen in France’s second tier on Wednesday.
Gioacchini spent last season on loan with Montpellier in Ligue 1. He made 28 appearances, just three starts, and didn’t score any goals.
Gioacchini made his U.S. national team debut in an exhibition against Wales in November 2020 and has three goals in eight international appearances. He scored twice in a November 2020 friendly against Panama and had one goal against Martinique in last year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.
