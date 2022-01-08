Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß reacted with two defensive changes as his team responded with counterattacks. Hoffenheim defender David Raum finally settled the issue in injury time.
Augsburg dropped into the relegation zone with the defeat.
Augsburg reportedly agreed to pay more than 13 million euros ($14.8 million) plus potential add-ons for Pepi, which would be the highest amount for a transfer of a homegrown American player from MLS. He signed a 4 1/2-season contract that includes an option to extend through the 2026-27 season with the German club.
Pepi made his MLS debut in 2019. He had 13 goals in 31 league games for Dallas last season.
Pepi made his U.S. debut in September and has three goals in seven internationals.
