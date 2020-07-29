Soto had 17 goals in 24 league appearances for Hannover II in the third tier in 2018-19, then made three substitute appearances for Hannover in the Bundesliga in April 2019.
He did not score any goals in 2019-20, making two substitute appearances for relegated Hannover in the German second tier and getting three starts for Hannover II in the third tier.
Norwich announced the agreement on Tuesday, his 20th birthday.
