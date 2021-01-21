He was loaned back to Goteborg for the spring of 2018, to South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai for the 2018-19 season and to Sweden’s Helsingborg last June.
Born in Oslo to a Norwegian father and American mother, Diskerud has six goals in 38 appearances for the U.S. and was on the 2014 World Cup roster, though he did not get into a game.
Denizlispor announced his acquisition Wednesday.
