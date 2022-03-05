Pefok has 16 goals in 24 league matches this season and a career-best 21 goals in 36 games overall.
Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in eight international appearances, scoring against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in June. He was on the roster for September World Cup qualifiers but was not picked for October, November or January matches.
