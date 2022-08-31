American Ricardo Pepi loaned to Groningen by Augusburg

American forward Ricardo Pepi was loaned to Groningen of the Netherlands’ Eredivisie on Wednesday after failing to score in 16 matches over eight months with the Bundesliga’s Augsburg.

Pepi is scoreless in his last 29 games for club and country since getting two goals in a World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Oct. 7. He failed to score in his last four games for Dallas, one German Cup match and 15 in the Bundesliga, including four this season.