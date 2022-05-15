American Richy Ledezmma scores 1st goal for PSV Eindhoven

Placeholder while article actions load

The 21-year-old from Phoenix ran onto a long through pass after the ball took two bounces and beat goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou with a right-foot shot from 8 yards to break a 1-1 tie in the 73rd minute.

American midfielder Richy Ledezma scored his first goal for PSV Eindhoven, putting the visitors ahead in the second half Sunday in a season-ending 2-1 victory at Zwolle.

Ledezma made his PSV debut on Nov. 1, 2020, and his U.S. national team debut that Nov. 16 when he had a pair of assists in an exhibition against Panama. He tore his right ACL in his sixth game for the club, during a Europa League match against the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia that Dec. 10.