“Gio’s development in recent months has been incredible,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. “He will definitely be an important part of Borussia Dortmund’s sporting future. I am personally very pleased that he has decided to extend his contract with BVB in the long term with complete conviction.”
Reyna became the first 17-year-old to record three assists in a Bundesliga match (in the 4-0 home win against Freiburg) since such records began in 1992. Altogether he has made 22 Bundesliga appearances (two goals, five assists) and has played in five Champions League games for Dortmund. He has also scored two goals in two German Cup games.
Reyna got his first goal for the United States in the 6-2 exhibition rout of Panama on Monday, three days after his 18th birthday.
“I have already learned a lot in Dortmund and I want to learn a lot more in future,” Reyna said.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.