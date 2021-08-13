Scally usually plays on the right of defense, but he again played on the left against Bayern. He won 73% of his duels, completed 85% of his passes, and covered almost 12 kilometers (7.5 miles). Scally completed the game without committing a foul, while he was fouled himself twice.
“I have to pay Joe Scally a huge compliment,” Gladbach coach Adi Hütter said. “He made his Bundesliga debut against Bayern Munich today, aged 18, right-footed on the left side against top players, and he rewarded me with an absolute class game.”
Gladbach next faces Bayer Leverkusen away on Aug. 21.
