The top government official for the Bordeaux region on Monday announced a series of additional steps to stem growing infections, including a new limit of 1,000 people for large public gatherings, below the national benchmark of 5,000 people.
The football club said the limit applies to Ligue 1 matches at its stadium and that it has therefore decided to close them to spectators entirely.
“Football is and must remain a moment of exchange and of pleasure between a team and its fans, but the health of everyone remains the priority to contain the virus,” the club said.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.