Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has described Pickford’s challenge as stupid and said the goalkeeper “didn’t care what happened” when he went to tackle Van Dijk.
Asked about the incident, Ancelotti said Pickford was “really sad, really disappointed” that Van Dijk was injured.
“I think it was mistimed contact. The fact the league is so fast, it’s not so difficult to arrive a little bit later,” Ancelotti said. “It can happen. He arrived a little bit later but his intention was to try to catch the ball. It was not to hurt Virgil van Dijk.”
Ancelotti said the criticism toward Pickford had been “too much.”
“To say it was premeditated and it was stupid is not fair,” he said.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.