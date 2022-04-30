Ancelotti first coach to win title in Europe's top 5 leagues

MADRID — With Real Madrid clinching the Spanish league on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues.
Ancelotti won the Serie A in 2004, the English Premier League in 2010, the French league in 2013 and the Bundesliga in 2017.
Madrid won its record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol, gaining an insurmountable lead with four rounds to go.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports