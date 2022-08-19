Ancelotti says Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid

MADRID — Brazil midfielder Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday, amid reported interest from Manchester United.
“But it’s clear that his desire is to leave and if he leaves, if he finds an agreement, we have the means to replace him.”
The 30-year-old Casemiro has been at Madrid since 2013 and is regarded as one of the world’s best holding midfielders.
United, which has lost its opening two games of the Premier League season, has been in the market for a center midfielder since the transfer window opened.
