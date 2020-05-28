“The successes and achievements that Janne and his staff have achieved speak for themselves,” said Håkan Sjöstrand, secretary general of the Swedish Football Association.
“Janne also has a leadership that fits well with us at the federation. We always strive for continuity and believe that the long-term and stability we now get will be good for our national team activities.”
