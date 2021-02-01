Real Madrid didn’t make any significant signings, either, with forward Luka Jovic and midfielder Martin Odegaard leaving on loans to Eintracht Frankfurt and Arsenal, respectively. The club also sent young Japanese forward Takefusa Kubo from Villarreal to Getafe on a loan.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are 10 points behind Atlético Madrid, which brought in French forward Moussa Dembélé from Lyon to replace Diego Costa, who left the club a few weeks ago.
Sevilla added Papu Gómez from Atalanta, while Real Sociedad moved Willian José to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Valencia, also trying to recover from a slow start to its season, reached a deal for the return of right back Cristiano Piccini from Atalanta. It also signed defender Ferro from Benfica and forward Patrick Cutrone from Wolverhampton.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.