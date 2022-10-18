Antwerp player suspended for smoking on bench before game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRUSSELS — Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan has been suspended until further notice by Royal Antwerp after he was caught smoking an electronic cigarette on the bench. The Belgian club also cited Nainggolan’s performances and how his behavior can negatively affect the squad. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nainggolan was caught smoking over the weekend before a match against Standard Liege despite a ban in Belgium’s stadiums.

“I just want to say that I think what I have done is bad,” Nainggolan said on social media. “This is totally wrong but I had not thought about it at the time. The club took a decision that I can only accept even if I find it a bit too harsh.”

According to Belgian media, Nainggolan was involved in another incident last week when he had his car confiscated after he was stopped by police and could not show a valid license.

It’s not the first time Nainggolan has had disciplinary issues. When he played for Roma in 2018, he was fined and dropped from the squad for a match after a series of apparently drunken postings live on Instagram on New Year’s Eve.

The 34-year-old Nainggolan has made 30 appearances for Belgium but has not played with the Red Devils since March 2018.

