APOEL said former player Savvas Poursaitidis would replace McCarthy as coach.
The Greek-born Poursaitidis is APOEL’s seventh coach in 17 months as the team’s performances have failed to meet fans’ expectations and turned up the heat on management to produce results quickly.
APOEL said in a statement that Poursaitidis will stay in charge until May 2022 and will immediately take over the team’s practices.
“We welcome Savvas Poursaitidis as our head coach after his tenure as a player and coach of our soccer academy and we wish him our best in helping APOEL achieve its aims,” the team said on its website.
Poursaitidis spent four seasons at APOEL and was part of the team’s greatest success to date in 2012 when it reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
He also played 12 games with Cyprus’ national team after becoming a Cypriot citizen.
