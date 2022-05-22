Araujo dos Santos, Johnson lead NYCFC past Chicago 1-0

NEW YORK — Héber Araujo dos Santos scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute and Sean Johnson made it stand up as New York City FC defeated the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Sunday.
Johnson didn’t have to make a save until the 90th minute when Jhon Duran got off the lone shot on goal for Chicago (2-6-5).
NYCFC outshot Chicago 15-10 and had five shots on goal.
Valentín Castellanos, the defending Golden Boot winner, did not play for NYCFC because of a card-accumulation suspension
