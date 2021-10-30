Toronto’s Jordan Perruzza, a 20-year-old homegrown who made his fourth appearance, scored his first MLS goal in the 88th minute to make it 1-1.
Atlanta (12-9-11) is unbeaten in its last four games and is fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with 47 points with two games remaining.
Toronto (6-17-10) trailed at halftime for an MLS-high 18th time this season and the club has earned at least a point in those games for just the fourth time (W1 D2 L14).
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports