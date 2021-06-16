Uruguay will have Luis Suárez and Edison Cavani in attack for its first game in the group, but coach Oscar Tabárez has not yet decided who will play in midfield between Giovanni González, who normally plays as a defender for Peñarol, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolás de la Cruz, Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino, Facundo Torres and Jonathan Rodríguez.