Argentina defender Senesi joins Bournemouth from Feyenoord

August 8, 2022 at 1:03 p.m. EDT
Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma, third left, celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game with teammates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Aston Villa, at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
LONDON — Argentina defender Marcos Senesi signed for Bournemouth on Monday two days after the newly promoted club made a winning start in the English Premier League.

Bournemouth said the 25-year-old Senesi signed a four-year contract but did not state the transfer fee it paid Feyenoord. The price was reported as 15 million euros ($15.3 million).

Senesi made his debut for Argentina in June, in a friendly against Estonia, after helping Feyenoord reach the Europa Conference League final which the Dutch club lost to Roma.

Bournemouth is back in the Premier League after a two-year absence and opened with a 2-0 home win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

