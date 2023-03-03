Argentina picks squad to celebrate World Cup winners at home

BUENOS AIRES — World Cup winner Argentina will celebrate with its fans at two home games in March against Panama and Curacao.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Friday announced a 35-man squad which included Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and the other members of Argentina’s winning squad in Qatar.

In its first games since beating France in the World Cup final, Argentina will play Panama on March 23 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Five days later it will host Curacao in another friendly at the northern city of Santiago del Estero.