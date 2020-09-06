Arizona suspended all women’s soccer activities for two weeks after seven players tested positive for the coronavirus last week. All athletic activities also were suspended until Tuesday after 13 student-athletes tested positive and six more had six inconclusive positives.
The school plans to retest student-athletes on Tuesday and all sports programs, including women’s soccer, will resume activities on Wednesday if the test results are reconfirmed.
