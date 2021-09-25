Birnbaum played an arcing ball from well beyond midfield to Nigel Robertha, who beat a defender before putting away a top-netter from 11 yards out to make it 4-0 in the 72nd.
Brandon Vázquez subbed on in the 80th minute and, moments later, scored his first goal of the season and Luciano Acosta scored in the 84th to make it 4-2.
Cincinnati (4-13-8) has lost three consecutive games and has just one win in its last 16, dating to a 2-0 win over Toronto on June 26.
