Later Sunday, Cup holder Manchester City was away to Newcastle.
At Bramall Lane, forward Nicolas Pépé’s penalty put Arsenal ahead midway through the first half, after United midfielder John Lundstram had an early header ruled out for offside. United defender John Egan’s header early in the second half was also chalked off.
Arsenal has won the FA Cup a record 13 times, one more than Manchester United — which squeezed into the semis with an extra-time win against 10-man Norwich on Saturday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.