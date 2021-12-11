In a pre-game interview, Arteta said the decision to leave out the striker was “unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach.”
“I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he’s not involved today,” Arteta added.
Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team’s highest-paid player.
