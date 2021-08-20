Odegaard scored two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club last season. The team did not disclose details but it was reported to be a five-year contract.
Real Madrid had signed Odegaard as a teenager and sent him out on various loan deals, including to Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad before Arsenal.
Odegaard won’t be available for Sunday’s match against Chelsea. Arsenal opened the Premier League season with a 2-0 loss at Brentford.
A deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was close, Arteta said.
