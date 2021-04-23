They also hung banners over the edge of the concourse including ones that read, “Arsenal till I die. Kroenke out,” and “Our club our home. Sell up Stan.”
After gathering on the concourse, the fans marched down stairs in front of the box office and team store to continue their noisy demonstration.
Fan anger has been brewing since Arsenal and five other Premier League clubs announced they would join a breakaway Super League last Sunday. And It hasn’t subsided even when Arsenal quit the 12-team Super League project on Tuesday night in the face of a growing public backlash, and apologized to fans.
Kroenke’s son joined an Arsenal fans forum on Thursday when they voiced their disdain.
