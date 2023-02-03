Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli signs contract extension

The club did not specify the length of the deal but manager Mikel Arteta called it “a new long-term contract.”

The 21-year-old Brazil international has scored seven goals this season to boost Arsenal’s title bid in his fourth season in north London.

“Gabi is still very young, so we know there’s still much more to come from him and it’s great that we’ll be on this journey together,” Arteta said in the club’s announcement.