That’s because on the field, Arsenal has started the Premier League season with a humbling 2-0 loss at promoted team Brentford that exposed the familiar failings in Mikel Arteta’s team, not least the flakiness at the heart of the defense. With matches to come against European champion Chelsea — on Sunday for the headline fixture of the second round — and then English champion Manchester City, there’s a decent chance Arsenal will be in last place heading into the international break ahead of Round 4.