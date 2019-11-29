By Associated Press November 29, 2019 at 5:19 AM ESTLONDON — Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been fired after 18 months with the Premier League club.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy