Miedema was the Women’s Super League Golden Boot winner for the past two seasons, netting 14 goals in the campaign that was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic as Arsenal finished third.
Miedema is also the leading scorer in the Women’s Champions League this season with 10 goals.
The FWA has yet to name the winner of its men’s award with the delayed Premier League season still being played.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.