Hwang Hee-chan took advantage of a poor back pass by defender Gabriel to score into an empty net in the 10th minute, putting Wolves on course to leapfrog Arsenal into fifth place.
But club-record signing Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal of the season with a smart turn and finish in the 82nd. And Pepe turned provider in injury time, exchanging passes with Lacazette to set the French striker through on goal. His shot appeared to be heading wide but deflected off Sa’s outstretched hand and into net to complete the turnaround for Mikel Arteta’s side — which who now sits just a point behind fourth-place Manchester United with two games in hand.
For Wolves, it was the first time since November 2018 that it lost a league game after scoring first — a streak of 45 matches.
