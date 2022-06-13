Arsenal signs 19-year-old striker Marquinhos from Sao Paulo

LONDON — Arsenal signed 19-year-old Brazilian striker Marquinhos from Sao Paulo on Monday, describing him as “a player for the future.”
Arsenal said Marquinhos will travel to London in the coming weeks ahead of preseason training.
“We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo,” said Edu, Arsenal’s Brazilian technical director, “as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while.
“At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future.”
