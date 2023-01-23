Arsenal signs Poland defender Kiwior from Spezia

LONDON — Arsenal strengthened its defensive resources for its run at the Premier League title by signing Poland center back Jakub Kiwior from Italian team Spezia on Monday.
Kiwior, who had a spell in Belgium with Anderlecht earlier in his career, moved to Serie A from MSK Zilina in August 2021. He made 43 appearances for Spezia.
Kiwior is a left-sided central defender so will provide competition for Gabriel in that position.
“Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.
