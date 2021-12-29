Arteta is the third Premier League manager currently isolating after contracting COVID-19, after Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard.
“Mikel is isolating in line with government guidelines and we wish him well,” Arsenal said.
Arteta was previously the assistant coach at City.
In Spain, Barcelona announced three players — Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi — have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of its league match at Mallorca on Sunday.
“The players are in good health and are in isolation at their homes,” Barcelona said on its Twitter account.
