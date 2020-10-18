Santos scored to give Columbus (10-4-4) a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute. The 32-year old has scored six goals this season in the last nine games.
NYCFC’s Valentín Castellanos answered with a goal in the 55th minute, and Gyasi Zardes put away the rebound of his own stopped penalty kick to cap the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.
New York City (8-8-3) is winless, with two losses, in its last three games.
