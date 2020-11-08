He was replaced at halftime against Betis after a challenge from Aissa Mandi in the penalty area.
Fati had quickly secured a spot in Spain’s national team, becoming one of its most promising players.
Asensio is set to report to the national team on Monday. Madrid visits Valencia in the Spanish league on Sunday.
The Spanish federation had announced on Saturday that Héctor Bellerín of Arsenal would replace Jesús Navas, who was injured while playing for Sevilla.
Spain has a friendly against the Netherlands on Wednesday. In the Nations League, it visits Switzerland on Saturday and hosts Spain on Tuesday. The Spaniards have a one-point lead over Germany in Group 4.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.