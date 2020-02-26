Governments have announced more than 20 cases of the virus in both Malaysia and Bahrain.
The virus has already impacted soccer matches on the continent with Asian Champions League games involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May.
All group and playoff matches in east zone of the AFC Cup have been delayed until April 7.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.