Health concerns already forced the AFC to change plans for games in its Champions League, and a 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifying group this month for women was moved from China to Australia.
An emergency meeting of Champions League clubs playing in Asia’s east zone has been called for Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur. The group stage is due to kick off next week.
