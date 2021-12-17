Aspas doubled the advantage two minutes after halftime when he curled a shot around two defenders and goalkeeper Diego López before the ball went in off the post. That was Aspas’ eighth goal of the season.
Substitute Denis Suárez added a third score in the 82nd after Aspas started a counterattack before playing the ball wide for Hugo Mallo to assist Suárez.
Loren Moron lobbed in Espanyol’s only goal with an audacious strike from near the midfield line in stoppage time that caught goalie Matías Dituro out of position.
The second home victory this season by Eduardo Coudet’s side at Balaídos Stadium lifted it into 12th place.
Ninth-placed Espanyol, which is very strong at home this season, remained winless in all nine trips from Barcelona.
