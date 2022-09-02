Aspas stays hot, leads Celta to another Spanish league win

MADRID — Veteran striker Iago Aspas added to his great start to the season by scoring twice in Celta Vigo’s 3-0 rout of last-placed Cádiz in the Spanish league on Friday.
The result kept Cádiz as the only team yet to win a point or score. The team from southern Spain, which just barely avoided relegation last season, has been outscored 10-0 in its losses to Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Athletic Bilbao and Celta.
The 35-year-old Aspas scored in the 56th and 75th minutes for Celta. Óscar Rodríguez found the net in the 62nd at Balaídos Stadium.
On Saturday, Real Madrid and Betis meet in a showdown between the only league teams with a perfect start. Another high-profile matchup will pit a Barcelona that is carrying momentum against a Sevilla that is yet to win. Atlético Madrid, coming off two wins and a loss, visits Real Sociedad.
