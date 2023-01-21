Aston Villa beats EPL bottom-dweller Southampton 1-0

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Ollie Watkins’ second-half goal secured a 1-0 win for Aston Villa at Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday. Watkins’ header in the 77th minute brought an end to Southampton’s three-game winning run in all competitions and left it rooted to the bottom of the table. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The home team was twice denied goals; once in the first half when Kyle Walker-Peters was adjudged offside, and again in the second when James Ward-Prowse’s strike was ruled out because of a foul in the buildup.

There was also a delay of several minutes just before halftime when all players were forced back to the locker room for safety reasons due to a drone flying over the stadium.

Southampton thought it broke the deadlock in the 25th when Walker-Peters got the final touch on a ball headed towards goal by Che Adams, only for him to be ruled offside.

Ward-Prowse’s goal was ruled out due to a foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi on Jacob Ramsey.

After surviving the two scares, Villa hit the winner when Watkins headed past Gavin Bazunu from a Douglas Luiz free kick.

The goal was also checked by VAR for a potential offside, before being allowed to stand.

