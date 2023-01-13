Aston Villa beats unlucky Leeds 2-1 in EPL

BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa rebounded from an embarrassing FA Cup exit by prevailing against Leeds 2-1 in the English Premier League on Friday.
Leeds’ spirits were boosted for the last 10 minutes after a goal by Patrick Bamford in his first match in more than two months following a groin injury. But the equalizer was beyond them and they remained two points above the drop zone.
Villa was 11th, and in a better mood after falling to fourth-tier Stevenage in the FA Cup last weekend.
Bailey finished off a counterattack started by Boubacar Kamara in the third minute.
But then Leeds dominated to halftime without any luck.
Notably, Rodrigo was denied by a goalline clearance from Alex Moreno, who was signed from Real Betis on Wednesday and came off the bench early after left back Lucas Digne injured a shoulder.
After halftime, Villa’s comfort goal in the 64th by Emiliano Buendia off a rebound shot by Bailey was initially ruled out for offside. But VAR revealed Buendia was onside and the goal was awarded.
