By that time, the visitors were a man down because center back John Egan received a straight red card in the 12th minute for tugging back Villa striker Ollie Watkins as they battled to reach a long ball forward.
And Villa eventually made its numerical advantage pay when Ezri Konsa headed home at the back post in the 63rd after fellow center back Tyrone Mings flicked on a corner.
Villa didn’t play in the first round because its scheduled match against Manchester City was postponed to give City extra time to recover from playing in the latter stages of the Champions League last season.
Sheffield United has lost both of its games, having been beaten by Wolverhampton on the opening weekend.
