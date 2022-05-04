At 39, goalie Gordon voted Scotland's player of the year

EDINBURGH, Scotland — At age 39, goalkeeper Craig Gordon was voted player of the year in Scotland for a record third time on Wednesday.
He has captained Hearts to third place in the Scottish Premiership, and qualification for the Europa League playoff round next season, and to the Scottish Cup final where it will meet Rangers on May 21.
Gordon sat out two full seasons due to serious knee injuries a decade ago and won his second player of the year award in 2015 for his comeback season with Celtic.
He won the soccer writers’ vote ahead of Celtic’s Callum McGregor and Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Rangers captain James Tavernier. The award was first presented in 1965.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports