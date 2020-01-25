The top four finishers qualify for the Champions League - a feat that Atalanta accomplished with a record third-place finish last season.

Robin Gosens and Duván Zapata also scored for Atalanta, which drew with Inter Milan and lost at home to relegation-threatened Spal in its previous two matches.

AD

Torino ended with nine men.

Earlier, midtable Bologna came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Spal in an Emilia-Romagna derby. Bologna got an own-goal from Francesco Vicari and goals from Musa Barrow and Andrea Poli.

Fiorentina and struggling Genoa drew 0-0 as Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski saved a penalty from Domenico Criscito.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports